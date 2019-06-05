Another five for Rampaul but Derbyshire stumble

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul snatched his second successive five-wicket haul but Derbyshire’s batting faltered, to leave their Division Two County Championship contest against Durham delicately balanced here yesterday.

Resuming the second day at Riverside on 254 for eight, Durham were dismissed for 293 in their first innings, with Rampaul taking one of the last two wickets to fall to end with five for 77.

In his last match against Glamorgan at Derby, the 34-year-old Trinidadian also picked up five in an eight-wicket match haul.He has taken 23 wickets in five appearances this season.

Jack Burnham top-scored with 67 but his dismissal late Monday at 233 for six, lbw to Rampaul, led to a slide as Ben Raine perished off the very next ball without scoring, also lbw to Rampaul.

Earlier in the innings, Rampaul had also removed opener Michael Jones without scoring and Australian Cameron Bancroft for 18 as Durham slumped to 30 for two.

In their turn at the crease, Derbyshire were cruising at 117 for two before losing four wickets for 11 runs to crash to 128 for six.

Matt Critchley then struck an unbeaten 38 in an unbroken 53-run, seventh wicket stand with Leus du Plooy (10 not out), to get Derbyshire to 181 for six at the close.

Captain Billy Godleman top-scored with 66 in an 83-run, opening stand with Luis Reece who made 34.