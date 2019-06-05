Carmichael continues shimmering career in England

Former national youth cricketer Kellon Carmichael has begun his 2019 stint in England with a few top performances at the weekend for his clubs – Goring By Sea CC in the Sussex Premier Cricket League and Sabina SC – in the Greater London Cricket League.

The Guyanese, who is in his fifth season in testing the English conditions, has so far been menacing with the ball, snaring ten wickets from two matches – including a six for and a hat trick – while also coming good with the bat by chalking up a half-century.

Carmichael in his side’s loss to Chichester Priory Park CC had a decent outing with the ball…..