Golden Jaguars ready to roar against Bermuda

Members of the Golden Jaguars unit going through their paces at the Bermuda National Training Centre ahead of their international friendly with the host nation.

The Golden Jaguars conducted their first training session in Bermuda on Monday ahead of their international friendly tomorrow against the host nation which will serve as preparation for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign.

This was disclosed by an official release from the Guyana Football Federation. According to the correspondence, the session, which featured the majority of the 23-member roster, was conducted by head-coach Michael Johnson and his technical staff at the Bermuda National Sports Centre.

Johnson stated, “Players want to impress and also stamp their authority on the training session on the opening day but obviously that would calm down as they get to know each other and learn more of the technical and tactical of what we expect them to do in and out of possession.”….

