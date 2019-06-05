Sports

Guyana, Denmark football associations moving to foster better relations

Guyana Football Federation [GFF] First Vice-President Brigadier [retired] Bruce Lovell presenting memorabilia to Denmark Football Association boss Jesper Moller at the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France.

Guyana Football Federation [GFF] First Vice-President Brigadier [retired] Bruce Lovell met with Denmark Football Association boss Jesper Moller at the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, France, with the aim of fostering relations between the two entities. According to an official release from the federation, the discussions between the two centered on the European nation providing technical assistance to the federation in the areas of coaching and refereeing education, infrastructure development, governance and football administration, and girls and women development…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Powerlifting federation upholds Petterson-Griffith’s suspension

By

Carmichael continues shimmering career in England

By

Unchanged Kiwis confident for Bangladesh challenge

By

Comments

Trending