Int’ friendly ideal preparation for Gold Cup

Golden Jaguars Head-coach Michael Johnson and his Bermuda counterpart Kyle Lightbourne said yesterday that the international friendly between the two nations tomorrow is the ideal preparation ahead of their respective maiden campaign in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Johnson said, “We just want to look after business ourselves, we can’t start looking and focusing on other teams and what they do and how they do. We’ve just got to go about our business and make sure we are mentally prepared, physically prepared and when we go out there, to perform at the standards that we know we are capable of doing. If we do that, where that takes us, we are more than happy.”

He added, “Are we going to go out and show our formation, our personnel and the players that are going to start, absolutely not; we would be wrong to do that knowing that the likelihood is that US,….