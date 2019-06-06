Pilgrim still RADO Director but new chairman elected

Guyana’s Dr. Karen Pilgrim remained as a Director of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO) but Patrick Werleman was elected as the new Chairman of the body following the board meeting last week.

According to a release, Werleman, the Board Member representative for Aruba, was elected to serve for the next term following the 14th Annual Board Meeting in Tortola, British Virgin Islands last Saturday.

Werleman who is also Director of Sports Development of the Aruban Olympic Committee and President of the Aruba Anti-Doping Commission says compliance with World Anti-Doping Code will be one of his major priorities for Caribbean RADO member countries…..