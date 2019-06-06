Sports

Windjammer to support Drag Race meet

Windjammer representative; Shannon Stevenson (left) hands over the sponsorship cheque to Cheryl Gonsalves of the GMR&SC at the club’s Thomas Lands and Albert Street office.

Windjammer International Cuisine and Comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upcoming round of the National Drag Racing Championships.

The second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) organized championships is set for June 23 at the South Dakota circuit.

During a handing over yesterday, Windjammer’s managing director Carey Griffith told the media, “We are really happy to be back on board again with motorsport.”….

Around the Web

More in Sports

New Zealand hold nerve to sink Bangladesh in thriller

By

Pilgrim still RADO Director but new chairman elected

By
Hope for Federer if he breaks Rafa’s rhythm

Hope for Federer if he breaks Rafa’s rhythm

By

Comments

Trending