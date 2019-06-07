Golden Jaguars go down 1-0 to Bermuda

The Golden Jaguars went down to Bermuda 1-0 in an international friendly yesterday staged at the Bermuda National Stadium.
It was the third ever meeting between the nations, with the clash serving as preparation for both teams’ maiden participation in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States of America.
Donte Brangman separated the teams with a first half conversion in the 37th minute…..
