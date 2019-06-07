Sports

Linden schools set for basketball tourney

YBG Director Chris Bowman [left] making the presentation to LABA secretary Joseph Chapman

The Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] Promotional group donated the winners’ trophy and the sum of $100,000 towards the staging of the Linden leg of the ‘Regional Conference Schools Championship’, which is slated to commence today.

The six-team tournament will be staged at the Mackenzie High School hard-court.

In the opening match, Mackenzie High opposes Linden Foundation at 14:00hrs, while Linden Technical Institute [LTI] will match skills with Wisburg from 16:00hrs…..

