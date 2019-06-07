Windies suffer heavy defeat as England go 1-0 up

LEICESTER, England, CMC – West Indies Women suffered their largest-ever One-Day International defeat to England Women here yesterday, after going down by 208 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s Championship series.

Chasing an imposing 319 at Grace Road, the visitors collapsed for 110 off 36 overs, allowing England to eclipse their previous highest margin of 146 runs 10 years ago in Sydney.

Chedean Nation top-scored with an unbeaten 42 but she was just one of four specialist batsmen in double figures and the only one to pass 20.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and off-spinner Laura Marsha both finished with three for 30 while seamer Katherine Blunt chipped in with two for six.

Earlier, England amassed 318 for nine off their 50 overs with captain Heather Knight stroking a run-a-ball 94 and opener Amy Jones hitting 91 off 99 deliveries.

The pair put on 146 for the third wicket after England found themselves 61 for two in the ninth over, after West Indies struck twice in quick succession.

Jones put on 57 for the first wicket with Tammy Beaumont who made a breezy 32 off 28 balls before picking out Shakera Selman at long on off off-spinner Hayley Matthews.

Five balls later in the next over, new batsman Sarah Taylor clipped fast bowler Selman to square leg to perish for four.

Knight then struck 13 fours while Jones lashed 10 fours and two sixes, lifting England into a position of strength at 207 for two in the 36th over.

When Jones drove Matthews to Stacey-Ann King at mid off, Natalie Sciver (32) arrived to add a further 51 with Knight before England lost six wickets for 53 runs to lose their way somewhat.

Matthews ended with four for 57 while leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (2-59) and Selman (2-64) supported with two wickets apiece.

In reply, West Indies were in early trouble, losing Matthews for 17, Shemaine Campbelle for a first-ball ‘duck’ and captain Stafanie Taylor for one, to slump to 27 for three in the 11th over.

Nation and opener Kycia Knight (16) steadied the innings in a 29-run, fourth wicket stand but the partnership required 50 deliveries and England remained on top.

The left-handed Knight lost her off stump to Ecclestone in the 19th over leading to a dramatic slide that saw West Indies Women lose their last seven wickets for 54 runs.

Nation was the only bright spot, remaining defiant in her 75 balls knock which included five fours.

The two teams meet again at Worcester on Sunday.