Defeat ‘tough pill to swallow’: Hope

NOTTINGHAM, England, CMC – Shai Hope has described Thursday’s defeat to Australia as a “tough pill to swallow” but says West Indies would continue to play competitive cricket throughout the World Cup.

Asked to chase 289 at Trent Bridge, West Indies were well placed at 190 for four in the 35th over before suffering a late order collapse to lose by 15 runs.

The Windies fast bowlers had earlier put Australia under pressure, reducing them to 38 for four in the eighth over before the reigning World champions recovered to make 288 all out off 49 overs.

“This is going to be a tough pill to swallow having basically been dominating the game for the majority of it and then not being able to cross the line,” Hope said.

He added: “Regardless of what happens we have to play cricket on the day. We always play the best we possibly can and the better team will win on the day.”

Hope top-scored with a patient 68 from 105 balls, anchoring key partnerships during the West Indies run chase. He put on 68 with Nicholas Pooran (40) in a third wicket stand before adding a further 50 for the fourth wicket with Shimron Hetmyer (21).

He was also involved in a promising 41-run, fifth wicket stand with captain Jason Holder before falling in the 35th over.

Hope’s efforts followed up a strong performance by the bowling group which saw the quicks successfully target the Aussie batsmen with short-pitched deliveries.

And Hope believes West Indies can continue to reap success with this aggressive approach early in the innings.

“As long as you get wickets with the new ball you always put teams under pressure,” he said.

“It was just unfortunate we couldn’t drive home and get the tail in a bit earlier. But that’s how cricket plays and we know Australia are a quality side. They’ve shown us that they can rebuild and post a decent score.”

West Indies take on South Africa in their third match on Monday at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.