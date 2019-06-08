Sports

Golden Jaguars heading in the right direction

—Says coach Michael Johnson following team’s 0-1 defeat by Bermuda

Flash-back-Scenes from the Bermuda and Guyana [yellow] international friendly at the National Sports Centre, Bermuda

Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to hosts Bermuda on Thursday at the National Sports Centre, Golden Jaguars Head-coach Michael Johnson declared that the objective of the fixture was to garner a better understanding of the team ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Golden Jaguars went down to the Bermudians whose  37th minute effort from Donte Brangman was the only goal of the match.

Guyana will faceoff with Haiti on June 9th in Costa Rica in the team’s final match before heading into the CONCACAF Gold Cup on June 18th against host nation USA…..

