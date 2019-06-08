Quarter-milers Chance, Abrams could steal show at API

The male and female 400m events could steal the show at this year’s Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) set for July 6 at the National Track and Field Centre.

These and other details were disclosed during the formal launch of the fourth edition of the event yesterday at the National Resource Centre.

According to Pompey, while the headline act would be revealed shortly, confirmation has been received from most of the overseas-based local athletes, who have signaled their intention to compete next month. ….