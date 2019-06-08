Ross going for gold tonight at NABBA World C/ships

Hugh Ross Guyana’s most decorated muscleman, will be gracing the stage this evening at the NABBA World Championships in Northern Ireland.
The world renowned bodybuilding star has competed at the event on three previous occasions, posing and flexing his way to two first place finishes and a silver medal.
Coincidentally, the last time Ross stepped on stage, it was at this very event in 2015…..
