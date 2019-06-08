Sports

Ross going for gold tonight at NABBA World C/ships

Hugh Ross will be going for gold today at the 2019 NABBA World Championships which will be staged this evening in Belfast, Northern Ireland at the Ulster Hall.

Hugh Ross Guyana’s most decorated muscleman, will be gracing the stage this evening at the NABBA World Championships in Northern Ireland.

The world renowned bodybuilding star has competed at the event on three previous occasions, posing and flexing his way to two first place finishes and a silver medal.

Coincidentally, the last time Ross stepped on stage, it was at this very event in 2015…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Trophy Stall/GSCL/ Independence Cup 2019… Regal Masters looking for more silverware

By
Nadal too tough for Federer, reaches 12th French final

Nadal too tough for Federer, reaches 12th French final

By

Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation –statement

By

Comments

Trending