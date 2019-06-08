Trophy Stall/GSCL/ Independence Cup 2019… Regal Masters looking for more silverware

Recognizing that the weather in Georgetown is perfect for softball cricket, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc., (GSCL) will run off the annual Independence Softball Cup tomorrow at the Everest Cricket Club ground beginning at 09:30h.

The four-team tournament which is for teams comprising players 45 years and older, will bowl off with semi-finals action simultaneously on two pitches after which the two winners will clash in the grand final from 14:00h.

There will be lots of prizes on offer for outstanding performances while there will also have live ball-by-ball commentary for all in attendance…..