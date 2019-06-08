Umpires training set to begin June 18

The Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (GCU&SA) training programme on the laws of cricket will get underway June 18.

The programme was last held the programme two years ago.

This is according to President of the GCU&SA, Arleigh Rutherford who stated that the classes will be held at the Demerara Cricket Club from 17.00 hours Tuesdays and Thursdays for a period of two months.

At the conclusion of the sessions, an examination will be held and a certificate will be presented to the successful applicants in August.

Among the panel of umpires that will assist in the training will be Nigel Duguid who has been an international umpire for six years with six One Day and eight T20 matches under his belt as well as nine years of experience at the regional level…..