Barnwell strikes fifty in Guyana’s opening win over South Cantal 

—Guyanese went down to North Tobago in second encounter 

Guyana suffered mixed results during the first two days in the inaugural four-team UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

 On Friday evening, Guyana defeated Denesh Ramdin’s South Central TT by eight wickets on the back of a commanding half-century from Christopher Barnwell while they lost to Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo’s North Tobago on Saturday.

 In the first encounter, South Central batted first and were limited to 83-7 from their allotted 10 overs with left arm Spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-10) ending as the pick of the bowlers…..

