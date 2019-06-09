Barnwell strikes fifty in Guyana’s opening win over South Cantal 

Guyana suffered mixed results during the first two days in the inaugural four-team UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Friday evening, Guyana defeated Denesh Ramdin’s South Central TT by eight wickets on the back of a commanding half-century from Christopher Barnwell while they lost to Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo’s North Tobago on Saturday.

In the first encounter, South Central batted first and were limited to 83-7 from their allotted 10 overs with left arm Spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-10) ending as the pick of the bowlers…..