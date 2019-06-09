Carlos Petterson-Griifith releases statement on suspension

Powerlifter, Carlos Petterson-Griffith has released an official statement on his 12-month suspension and subsequent non participation at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sweden..

Below is the statement:

My name is Carlos Petterson the powerlifting athlete that has been suspended for 12 months due to a strong fit event that I attended in Barbados last May. Before getting into that firstly I would like to say THANK YOU to my sponsors; Jamie McDonald (Fitness Express), Lucas Matos (Space Gym), Charles Ramson Jr., Guyana Power And Light (GPL), Guyana Shore Base Inc., (GYSBI), etc…for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to travel to Helsingborg, Sweden for the World Classic’s Powerlifting Championship.

However it is with great regret that I will not be allowed to participate in this prestigious event. I was recently informed by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) that due to my participation in the Strong fit event that was held in Barbados May 4th- 5th 2019 where I neglected to inform the federation of my plans to participate it has caused me to be suspended for a period of 12 months.

The GAPLF has stated that I had breached the federation’s constitutional rules by not informing them first and for this I am very sorry because I would have disappointed everyone who believes in me.

I made an appeal to the federation (GAPLF) to reconsider this course of action or at least allow me to participate in Sweden then reinstate the suspension because as athletes we need some form of discipline for our actions and because I was unaware that an approval was needed by the federation for me to take part in such an event. The appeal was denied and I’m very disappointed but this is to make me a better, stronger person who can share his experience with other athletes to ensure that they don’t make the same mistakes by not seeking approval from the governing body.

Finally I want to apologize to my sponsors, fans, friends, family and the entire country for disappointing everyone since I will not be able to represent at this Year’s World Classic’s Powerlifting Championship.

Humbleness is greatness, stay focused and keep working hard