Sports

GBTI, GTA serves off annual open tennis tournament 

From left Pamela Binda, Richard Isava and Cristy Campbell during the opening ceremony of the Open tournament.

The annual Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and Guyana Tennis Association Open lawn tennis tournament served off Friday evening at the GBTI Lawn Tennis Court and facilities, Bel Air, Georgetown. 

Preceding the first match was a simple opening ceremony where members of both the association and the banking giant expressed their appreciation and delight to once again form a union to host the event. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Sinclair slams century, takes 10 wickets against Bath

By

Yaw, Darren Thomas lead GTI past Plaisance Secondary with double-doubles

By

Windies must play smart cricket: Lloyd

By

Comments

Trending