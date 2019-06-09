Lodge Kyk-Over-Al, Trenaeus dominoes tournament goes down at GCC today

The Lodge Kyk-Over-Al in collaboration with the Lodge Trenaeus is set to host an exciting domino competition and family fun day today at the Georgetown Cricket Club from 13.30 hours today.

The competition will also see a “curry corner” along with Bar-B-Que available for the family throughout the day with action starting from 10.00 hours.

The tournament is set to attract a $200,000 first prize while the runner-up will pocket $100,000 and third prize taking home $75,000. The Most Valuable Player in the final will become $10,000 richer. Teams will be required to pay an entrance fee of $12,000.