Ross places third at NABBA Worlds

A new fire has been lit under bodybuilding star Hugh Ross following a third place finish at the 2019 NABBA Worlds Championships last evening in Northern Ireland.

Ross who was arguably the most conditioned of the 11 Masters athletes on stage, said he was satisfied with the package that he displayed and humbly accepts the decision of the judges.

The USA based Ross was bested by hometown star, Brendan Surgeoner and Andy James of the United Kingdom…..