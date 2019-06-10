Sports

Buxton United defeat newcomers Dynamic FC 3-0

Buxton United defeated newcomer Dynamic FC 3-0 to secure the East Coast Demerara zone title yesterday in the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship.

 Hosted at the National Training Center, Providence, Troni Semple handed the Buxtonians the lead as he found the back of the net in the 19th minute. The score would remain unchanged heading into the half-time interval.

 Omari Glasgow would then double his side’s lead, as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 72nd minute. The victory was then sealed by Jamar Harrigon, scorer of an 80th minute effort. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Conquerors crowned G/town zone champs

Conquerors crowned G/town zone champs

By

Windies ‘quietly confident’ against South Africa, says Estwick

By

England clinch series with commanding win

By

Comments

Trending