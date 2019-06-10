Buxton United defeat newcomers Dynamic FC 3-0

Buxton United defeated newcomer Dynamic FC 3-0 to secure the East Coast Demerara zone title yesterday in the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship.
Hosted at the National Training Center, Providence, Troni Semple handed the Buxtonians the lead as he found the back of the net in the 19th minute. The score would remain unchanged heading into the half-time interval.
Omari Glasgow would then double his side’s lead, as he etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 72nd minute. The victory was then sealed by Jamar Harrigon, scorer of an 80th minute effort. ….
