Conquerors crowned G/town zone champs

Fruta Conquerors were crowned the Georgetown Zone champions in the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, defeating Santos yesterday at the National Training Center, Providence.

The highly touted Tucville giant prevailed 3-1 to earn their place in the national championship.

With the result, Fruta Conquerors joined the likes of Timehri Panthers, Potaro Strikers, Botofago and Pouderoyen FC in the National Championships.

Timehri Panthers were crowned East Bank Demerara champion, defeating Soesdyke Falcons 4-1.

On the other hand, Potaro Strikers defeated Lazio 1-0 to walk away with the Bartica Zone title.

Pouderoyen were also crowned West Demerara champions, edging Den Amstel 5-4 on sudden death penalty kicks.

Similarly, Botofago was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Zone Champion, edging Amelia’s Ward Panthers on penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, Georgetown Football Club [GFC] defeated GT Panthers via walkover in the third place playoff.

In the East Coast Demerara section at the same venue, Buxton United humbled Golden Stars 13-0.