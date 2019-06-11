Barnwell, bowlers deliver T10 title for Guyana

Another sizzling innings from Christopher Barnwell which was backed up by purposeful bowling from the Guyanese, secured a 26-run win for the Guyana Jaguars over North Tobago Sunday evening at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in the inaugural four-team UDeCOTT T10 International cricket tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Guyanese staved off a brilliant all – round effort from Sunil Narine who was impactful with both ball and bat on the evening.

The evening began with North Tobago winning the toss and inserting the Guyanese who were off to a flying start. Openers Trevon Griffith and Chandrapaul Hemraj exercised their range with the latter smoking Narine for two sixes and a four in the second over to carry the score to 26-0 at the end of the second over…..