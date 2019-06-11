Bishops’ High in 47-2 blow-out of Bladen Hall

Marian Academy, St. Stanislaus College and Chase Academy recorded wins in the U18 section when Youth Basketball Guyana [YBG] ‘Regional Conference’ continued Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
St. Stanislaus College got the better of Tutorial High 40-29. Mustapha Kadir tallied 10 points, five steals and three rebounds while Omario Ganeshdin scored eight points and had six rebounds and two steals.
For Tutorial High, Peter Thompson registered nine points and five rebounds…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments