Golden Jaguars a unified bunch ahead of Gold Cup campaign

The Golden Jaguars senior side conducted their first training session on Sunday at the CAR Turrucares Playfield in San Jose, Costa Rica ahead of their final international friendly against Haiti in preparation for the maiden CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign.

According to a release from the Guyana Football Federation [GFF], “We had to do something today, we knew the lads were tired but we knew we had to do something, bearing in mind that we have a game in 48 hours. So yes it was a long journey but we got some good work in, a bit on how we want to play defensively without the ball, so it was a good session all in all, players have enjoyed it and now we are looking forward to training session.”

Guyana went down to Bermuda 1-0 in their first international friendly. The two international matches are part of the team’s training camp to prepare for the prestigious event…..