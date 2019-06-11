Golden Jaguars seek first win against Haiti today

The Golden Jaguars will face-off with Haiti today in an international friendly in Costa Rica as part of their preparation for their maiden campaign in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

It will be the second international engagement for the Guyanese in the space of five days following their 0-1 loss to Bermuda on June 6th at the Bermuda National Training Centre.

The clash will be the third ever meeting of the nations in competitive play with the Haitians yet to taste defeat against the Guyanese owing to a record of one win [1-0] and a draw.

Haiti, a 1973 CONCACAF Championship winner [the precursor to the Gold Cup], enter the match on the back of two consecutive losses in international play…..