John wins Albert Rose Memorial road race

Jamual John

National cyclist, Jamual John took his talents to Linden on Sunday and emerged winner of the Albert Rose Memorial road race.

John won the gruelling 83-mile event ahead of a stacked field, besting the likes of fellow national riders, Curtis Dey and Walter Grant-Stuart who joined him on the podium.

Paul DeNobrega, Michael Anthony and Ajay Gopilall rounded out the top six rewarding positions in the fourth staging of the lucrative race…..

