KFC, GSA senior nationals serves off tomorrow

The 2019 edition of KFC sponsored Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Senior National Championships will serve off at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts tomorrow evening with the finals billed for Sunday at the same venue.

The championships, however, will not feature the 2018 defending champs Mary Fung – A – Fat, who will remain in the United States to fortify her preparations for the upcoming Pan American Games in Peru and Alex Arjoon who is out due to personal reasons.

Nonetheless, the event is still expected to thrill with the likes of Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil – the number one and two seeded female players respectively – likely to make it through the women’s final to set up and exciting clash…..