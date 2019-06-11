Sports

KFC, GSA senior nationals serves off tomorrow

—Defending champs Fung – A – Fat, Arjoon to miss out

Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil enjoyed success together in 2018 but will be clashing for the top female spot at nationals.

The 2019 edition of KFC sponsored Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Senior National Championships will serve off at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts tomorrow evening with the finals billed for Sunday at the same venue.

The championships, however, will not feature the 2018 defending champs Mary Fung – A – Fat,  who will remain in the United States to fortify her preparations for the upcoming Pan American Games in Peru and Alex Arjoon who  is out due to personal reasons.

Nonetheless, the event is still expected to thrill with the likes of Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil – the number one and two seeded female players respectively – likely to make it through the women’s final to set up and exciting clash…..

