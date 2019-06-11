Sharma hands Yusuf double bagel

Action in the GBTI/GTA Open competition got underway last Friday with a number of exciting matches at GBTI’s Lawn Tennis Court and facilities, Bel Air, Georgetown.
Mopping up wins in the junior category were Wayne Baker who made light work of Daniel Chroust 6-2, 6-1 while Viraj Sharma handed Matthew Yusuf a double bagel thrashing in a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.
Viraj Sharma was also in winner’s row after defeating Nigel Lowe 6-3, 6-2 while Joshua Kalekyezi found his winning stride by knocking off Mark McDonald 2-1…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments