Sharma hands Yusuf double bagel

Weekend round up of the GBTI, GTA open

Cristy Campbell will be one of the favourites for the Open category.

Action in the GBTI/GTA Open competition got underway last Friday with a number of exciting matches at GBTI’s Lawn Tennis Court and facilities, Bel Air, Georgetown. 

Mopping up wins in the junior category were Wayne Baker who made light work of Daniel Chroust 6-2, 6-1 while Viraj Sharma handed Matthew Yusuf a double bagel  thrashing in a 6-0, 6-0 triumph. 

Viraj Sharma was also in winner’s row after defeating Nigel Lowe 6-3, 6-2 while Joshua Kalekyezi found his winning stride by knocking off Mark McDonald 2-1…..

