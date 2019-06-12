Forrester cracks ton in USA 50 overs league

Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) all-rounder Winston Forrester was in simmering form at the weekend, cracking a century for Atlantic CC in the 2019 Clement Busta Lawrence Premier League on Sunday.

Forrester’s ton got his side past Queens United Sports Club by nine wickets. Chasing 203 for victory, the right-handed Forrester carved out 10 fours and seven sixes during his 73-ball unbeaten innings of 119 to carry his side to 203 for one inside 22 overs.

He received support from Aaron Jones (40) who was also not-out at the end as first-class leg spinners Nkrumah Bonner (0-38) and Damion Jacobs (0-21) failed to make their mark.

Earlier, Queens, batting first, posted 202 before being dismissed in 24.3 overs. Skipper Oraine Williams top-scored with an even 50 while Jamaican first-class player Jon-Ross Campbell (47) missed out on a milestone. The batting lineup also featured the dangerous Bonner (5) who failed to fire.

Atlantic's bowling was spearheaded by Guyanese Keon Lake whose off-spin shaped figures of 3-31 from five overs.