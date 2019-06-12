Golden Jaguars lose 1-3 to Haiti

The Golden Jaguars preparation for their maiden participation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup suffered another setback after they lost to Haiti 3-1 yesterday in an international friendly staged at the CAR Turrucares Playfield in San Jose, Costa Rica.

It was the second loss for the Guyanese in as many matches following their 1-0 loss to host nation Bermuda on June 6th.

Meshack Jerome, Donald Guerrier and Jonel Desire found the back of the net for the FIFA 100 ranked and 1974 FIFA World Cup participant in the eighth, 29th and 61st minute respectively…..