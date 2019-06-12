KFC U20 Cup commences Saturday

Following the conclusion of the respective intra-association zones, the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] conducted the official random draw yesterday for the National Championship leg of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Cup.

The simple ceremony was conducted at the KFC Vlissengen Road office and was administered by GFF Director of Competitions Ian Alves. The event will commence on Saturday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

The teams were divided into two groups, with pot-1 featuring the majority of the respective zone winners and pot-2 consisting of the corresponding runners-up. Rupununi Strikers, winner of the Rupununi leg were awarded a berth to the quarterfinal round due to financial constraints. Pot-1 comprised Fruta Conquerors [Georgetown Champion], New Amsterdam (NA) United [Berbice Champion], Botofago [Upper Demerara Football Association Champion], Potaro Strikers [Bartica Champion], Timehri Panthers [East Bank Demerara Champion], Pouderoyen [West Demerara Champion] and Buxton United [East Coast Demerara Champion]…..