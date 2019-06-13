Guinness `Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica zone commences tomorrow

The 3rd edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Championship will officially commence tomorrow at the Bartica Community Centre Tarmac.

Some 16 teams will feature in the three day championships which ends June 16th at the same venue.

The opening night of action will feature elimination matches with the winners being divided into two groups of four for the second night of play on June 15th.

The top two finishers will then progress to the semi-final round, with the winners advancing to the final. The losing semi-finalists will feature in the third place playoff.

Similarly, the four teams which fail to progress from the group round will contest the Guinness Plate Championships on the final night…..