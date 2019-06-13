Sports

Ince-Carvalhal, Verwey, Pollard record opening-round wins 

-Pollard the better veteran on the night

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal and Sarah Lewis after their opening round win last evening 

The opening night of the 2019 edition of KFC sponsored Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Senior National Championships got underway last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts with Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, Nicholas Verwey and Regan Pollard walking away as the major winners. 

Ince-Carvalhal, who is one of the junior players using the tournament for much-needed match practice ahead of next month’s junior Caribbean championships, moved smoothly during his 11-6, 11-4, 11-8 win over Jonathan Antczak in the men’s category…..

