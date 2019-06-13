Johnson endorses emerging T10 format

Skipper of the Guyana Jaguars Leon Johnson has endorsed cricket’s newest format – T10 – the ten overs slug out which has emerged as a more concise and exciting dimension to the sport for fans and players alike.

“There is definitely a place for it; any game that is entertaining for the spectators will always have a place,” Johnson told Stabroek Sport following Guyana’s recent successful run in the just concluded four-team UDeCOTT T10 International Cricket Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana, in the final, took down a North Tobago side comprising the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine.

Johnson recounted the atmosphere from a captain’s viewpoint where his tactics on the game had to be spot on in a format which doesn’t give any room for respite.

“It was very exciting, it wasn’t easy defending against some of the batters but it was a very good experience and fun as well…..