Public Health Ministry supporting U14 football

The Ministry of Public Health [MOPH] has thrown its support behind the 2nd Annual ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Secondary Schools U14 Football Championship.

The partnership was confirmed at a press conference staged yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. This year the event will be sponsored under the Chronic Diseases Department.

Petra Co-director Troy Mendonca during brief remarks said, “What we are doing is producing potential leaders because football is a team sport and we are doing this from the U-14 age thanks to our partners”…..