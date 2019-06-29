Butts named player/coach for RAN Sevens

Standout rugger, Claudius Butts will perform the balancing act of player and coach when Guyana contests the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s Championships in the Cayman Islands from July 6-7.

The championships serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The revelation was made yesterday when members of the management team briefed the media at a meeting in the National Park.

Butts, has played an integral role in the success of the ‘Green Machine’, the eight-time champions and is understood to have a Level Two accreditation, for which he coaches in Trinidad and Tobago.

Butts takes over from Sherlock Solomon who will perform the role as Technical Director…..