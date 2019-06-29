Can the West Indies salvage dignity from remaining World Cup matches?

Asks Romario Samaroo

The West Indies senior team has been dumped from the World Cup 2019 following another meltdown against India last Thursday in what, so far, has been a pitiful campaign.

In seven matches played they have recorded four straight losses, a no-result and a single win in their opening match against Pakistan.

In what is an abysmal state of affairs they have been condemned to the bottom of the table with only three points and two matches remaining.

The teams that have beaten them, Australia, India and New Zealand have all `virtually’ qualified while England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka seem to be fighting for the remaining spot.

What this means for the rest of the West Indies World Cup campaign is that they must simply return to the drawing board and look to bow out of the competition with dignity.

The `virtually qualified’ trio have dwarfed their opposition so far and distanced themselves from the pack…..