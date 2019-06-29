Hikers units remain unbeaten, Spartans upstage Saints 

Three teams remain unbeaten after Thursday evening’s matches of the 2019 Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships. Hikers continue to dominate the men’s division with the Hikers Generals and Pepsi Hikers each securing their third victories while in the female division, the Bingo Spartans managed to upstage Saints to keep their perfect record intact.

The highly-anticipated Bingo Spartans versus Saints match featured a number of the country’s top junior players and saw both teams starting dead even with five-goal handicaps.

The sound of the opening whistle saw striker Abosaide Cadogan receiving a penetrating pass from Makeda Harding on the right side and flicking a hard shot into the Saints net. Three minutes before the half, midfielder Madison Fernandes, converted a Spartans penalty corner to take her team into the halftime break up 7-5…..