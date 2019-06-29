India’s national 110m record holder confirmed for AP Invitational

India’s 110m hurdles national record holder, Siddhanth Thingalaya, has been confirmed for the Aliann Pompey Invitational set for July 6 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

According to a release, Thingalaya, who is from Mumbai, holds India’s national 110m hurdles record at 13.48s that he broke in 2017.

Thingalaya has represented his nation at the Commonwealth Games twice (2010, 2014) and competed at the World Championships in 2017.

The 28-year old is also an Asian junior silver medalist (2010) in the 110m hurdles event and also competed at the World Junior Championships.

Founder of the AP Invitational, Aliann Pompey, said that she was extremely happy to have Thingalaya compete at the event which will only add more quality to the championships.