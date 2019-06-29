National road race c/ships wide open in absence of big stars

With the absence of former road race champions, Raynauth Jeffrey, Hamza Eastman and Geron Williams, tomorrow’s National Road Race Championships will be wide open.

Last year’s winner, Curtis Dey, Paul DeNobrega, Michael Anthony and Jamaul John all stand great chances of adding to their palmares. DeNobrega, Anthony and John are the in form bikers on the local circuit and will be the favorites for the coveted accolade of National Road Race Champion.

The grueling event rolls off tomorrow morning from Homestretch Avenue proceeds to Moblissa and returns to the point of origin for the finish.

The race for the elite wheelsmen is scheduled for a 07:30hrs start. See you there.