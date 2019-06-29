Windies back down to number nine

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, CMC – West Indies have slipped to number nine in the ICC One-Day International rankings, compounding their misery of being eliminated from the ongoing World Cup in England.

In the latest rankings released Thursday, West Indies lost three ratings points to slip to 77 points, below Sri Lanka who regained eighth spot with 78 points.

The drop comes on the heels of a poor showing by the Windies at the World Cup where they have lost five of their seven games and won just once.

They lie eighth in the 10-team standings on three points. Their 125-run defeat to India on Thursday at Old Trafford ruled out any chance of them reaching the semi-finals.

India have, meanwhile, returned to the top of the standings with 123 points following their unbeaten run at the World Cup while previous number ones, England, have slipped to second on 122, after losing three matches in the tournament.

West Indies had last month finally moved out of ninth place in the ICC rankings, following their impressive 2-2 draw in the five-match series against world number ones England in the Caribbean.

They had previously spent several years at number nine, causing them to play a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe last year March with the likes of Nepal, Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates, in order to qualify for the World Cup.

Hosts England, and the remaining top seven in the rankings at September, 2017, gained automatic qualification.

West Indies have two remaining matches at the World Cup against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

ICC ODI rankings

1 India 123

2 England 122

3 New Zealand 114

4 Australia 112

5 South Africa 109

6 Pakistan 96

7 Bangladesh 92

8 Sri Lanka 78

9 West Indies 77

10 Afghanistan 60