Allicock heads to Cuba instead of Ecuador

Prized fighter, Keevin Allicock will put his hard hat on and will be sharpening his tools in Cuba ahead of the Pan American Games in Peru next month.

This is according to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told this publication yesterday that the standout boxer along with Cuban Coach, Francisco Hernandez Roldan will depart on Tuesday to the renowned boxing nation to train with the island’s finest amateur pugilists.

Ninvalle disclosed that Allicock and Roldan will be embarking on a three-week training stint after plans to camp in Ecuador were shelved after Roldan was unable to acquire a visa.

The stint was made possible through the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA). ….