Archibald, Barbadian Gustave win 100m titles

The National Senior Track and Field Championships got off to a flying start yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) highlighted by the blue riband 100m events.

As expected, Emmanuel Archibald, who attends the University of the West Indies’ Mona Campus in Jamaica ran away with the men’s 100m title. Archibald, whose pet event is the long jump, ran an impressive 10.26 seconds ahead of Winston George (10.36) and Rupert Perry (10.45) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The men’s 100m final was peculiar, it started with Archibald leading before George and Perry overtook the lead, however, Archibald, who has a win against Jamaica’s Yohan Blake, exhibited his finishing prowess and accelerated ahead of George and Perry for the win…..