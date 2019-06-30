Hamilton Green Inter-Ward competition to conclude tomorrow

The Den Amstel Community Centre ground tomorrow will provide the setting for the conclusion of the Hamilton Green Inter-Ward nine-a-side competition.

Tomorrow’s event was rescheduled from its initial final match-day of April 28th due to the inclement weather.

In the opening matchup, Mahaicony will oppose Vreed-en-Hoop at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging Liliendaal half-an-hour later.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Charlestown from 16:00hrs, while Pouderoyen will engage Timehri at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin will battle DeKinderen from 17:00hrs…..