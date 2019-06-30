Santos, Dynamic football clubs reach final

Santos FC of Georgetown and Dynamic FC of the East Coast Demerara will face-off in the final of the KFC Independence Knockout Club National Championship following semi-final wins yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Santos upset highly favoured Georgetown champion Fruta Conquerors 2-0. Following a scoreless first half period, Stephon Reynolds broke the deadlock with an 80th minute strike.

The result was then sealed as he secured his second with an 87th minute conversion. Meanwhile, Dynamic FC of the East Coast Demerara association, defeated Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] champion Botofago 4-2.

Morris Adans bagged a double in the 33rd and 60th minute while Julius Hamilton and John Gonsalves scored in the 43rd and 90th+1 minute respectively.

For Botofago, Shayne Haynes and Andre Mayers netted in the 24th and 71st minute correspondingly. The losing semi-finalist will battle in the third place playoff.