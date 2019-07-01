Sports

Archibald completes 100, 200m double

Emmanuel Archibald was the fastest man at the track during the weekend as he blazed to victories in the blue riband 100m and 200m events. He finished just ahead of Daniel Williams in the 200m race. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Usual suspects, Emanuel Archibald, Kenisha Phillips, Devaun Barrington, Natrena Hooper and Winston Missigher were some of the standout athletes on show during the two-day National Senior Championships which was concluded yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Archibald was the fastest man at the track during the weekend as he blazed to victories in the blue riband 100m and 200m events.

The Mona Campus standout and long jump record holder crossed the line just ahead of a rejuvenated Daniel Williams (20.94s) in the final of the 200m event, one of the most anticipated races on the programme…..

