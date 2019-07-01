Guyana Shore Base Inc. donates roller to DCC 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Saturday received a new two-ton roller compliments of joint venture company Guyana Shore Base Inc.

The over $6M donation was made at the club’s home of legends pavilion at Lace Gibbs Street, Queenstown Georgetown during a simple handing over ceremony which was attended by the members of the club along with representatives of Shore Base Inc.

President of DCC, Roger Harper, in brief remarks, said the roller will contribute to raising the standard of the club’s match and practice pitches which augers well for the overall development of cricket at the club and Guyana…..