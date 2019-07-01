Hikers, Old Fort clubs secure semi-final sports

PEPSI Hikers and Hikers Generals completed commanding performances on Saturday evening to book semi-final spots and will face off against Old Fort units for a place in the final on the last day of the 2019 Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships at the National Gymnasium.

In the men’s quarter-finals, the highly anticipated matchup between Bounty GCC (+3) and the PEPSI Hikers (0) never amounted to much. GCC seemed out of it from the inception and their lacklustre performance saw them drowned in an onslaught of goals from the Hikers. Leading scorer of the tournament so far, Aroydy Branford, took his overall tally to 30 by scoring four against GCC while Jamarj Assanah added two and Randy Hope and Robert France one each. The GCC boys saw only one glimmer of hope through a 27thminute penalty corner goal by Meshach Sargeant leaving the final score at 8-4 for the Hikers…..